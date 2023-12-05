(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after an investigation revealed that she caused an injury to an elderly woman and did not get the woman the medical attention she needed, ultimately leading to the elderly woman’s death.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), an arrest warrant was issued in November for 32-year-old Tyshae Carbajal for felony Crimes Against an At-Risk Adult.

The warrant was issued following a months-long investigation into the death of 74-year-old Marie Bayer, a resident at the Columbine Chateau assisted living facility in Pueblo West. PCSO said deputies responded to the assisted living facility on June 29 after a coroner’s investigator discovered “unusual circumstances” related to Bayer’s death.

During the investigation, detectives viewed extensive video surveillance footage, and discovered that Carbajal had caused an injury to Bayer’s leg and hip in the early morning hours of June 19. PCSO said detectives determined that Carbajal was aware she had caused the injury but did not assist in getting Bayer the medical attention she needed, nor did Carbajal report the injury.

PCSO said the results from Bayer’s autopsy shows that Bayer’s injury contributed to her death.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Carbajal was arrested without incident on charges of Negligently Causing Death and Negligently Causing Serious Bodily Injury to an At-Risk Adult. She was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.