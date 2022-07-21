PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police have arrested two teen fugitives on Tuesday after Police say they removed their ankle monitors.

The two teens were on ankle monitors from a May 7 carjacking case involving Pueblo Police. The teens cut off their monitors on June 27, because they were planning retaliation against people involved in a homicide case, police say.

Both teens were located at homes on the southside of Pueblo. One was arrested on a robbery warrant, and the other on warrants for carrying a concealed weapon and robbery.

They both have been booked into the Pueblo County Youth Services Center.