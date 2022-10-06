(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two teens were arrested in eastern Pueblo County Wednesday night, Oct. 5, after they were found in a stolen tent with ammunition and multiple guns.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded Wednesday evening to the 33000 block of East Highway 96, looking for a runaway 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl. The two teens are reportedly boyfriend and girlfriend, and had been seen in the area after being reported as runaways on Oct. 3.

When deputies arrived, they learned the teens were hiding in a tent they set up in a wooded area just south of Oakwood Estates Mobile Home Park. PCSO said the teens had broken into a family member’s home on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and stolen the tent, as well as three guns and some ammunition.

Knowing the teens had loaded weapons and ammunition with them, PCSO’s SWAT team was called in and responded to make contact with the suspects. SWAT team members surrounded the tent and gave verbal orders to come out unarmed.

The 17-year-old boy complied and was taken into custody without incident. The 14-year-old girl tried to run away from the tent, but was also apprehended and taken into custody.

Inside the tent, deputies found three loaded guns and ammunition.

The suspects were booked into the Pueblo Youth Services Center, each facing charges of possession of a handgun by a juvenile, theft and criminal mischief.