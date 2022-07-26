PUEBLO, Colo. — A man and two women have been taken into custody after multiple car thefts and an incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies’ vehicles being rammed by a stolen truck.

On Tuesday, undercover officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were searching for a stolen car believed to be in the possession of wanted Safe Streets criminal 29-year-old Daniel Juarez. Officers saw the white Chevy pickup truck, stolen out of Cañon City, being driven by Juarez in the 900 block of Hwy 50 in Pueblo.

Officers followed the truck to the 2500 block of Lake Avenue. Juarez’s girlfriend, 29-year-old Oleta Witte, was with him. When officers approached the truck, Juarez jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to flee the scene.

In the process of trying to escape, Juarez rammed an undercover police car, a police patrol car, and another undercover car from the Cañon City Police Department. The undercover Cañon City vehicle was in town also searching for Juarez, for car thefts and burglaries committed in Cañon City.

Juarez and Witte were both taken into custody on scene. According to PPD, Juarez has accumulated a total of 11 warrants for a total bond totaling over $372,000 for crimes committed throughout Canon City, Fountain, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Juarez was arrested on new charges of first degree assault, first degree motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, first degree trespass, and reckless endangerment. Those charges accompany the existing warrants for attempted first degree homicide/robbery, two counts of second degree burglary, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, two counts of burglary, and traffic offenses.

Witte had a total of six warrants for a total of $66,000, including warrants for robbery, burglary, and larceny.





Police later located a stolen Subaru and arrested 32-year-old Christina Juarez on a warrant for robbery out of El Paso County with a $10,000 bond.