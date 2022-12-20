(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police say a homicide suspect was arrested without incident after a standoff with police on Pueblo’s North Side on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally sent a Tweet just after 2 p.m. warning the community of heavy police activity near the 1800 block of West 31st Street, in a neighborhood southwest of the Pueblo Country Club. Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Captain Dustin Taylor with PPD confirmed to FOX21 News that the incident was resolved, after PPD was searching for a homicide suspect believed to be in a home on that block of W. 31st Street. Taylor said Denver Police had asked for assistance investigating the suspect’s whereabouts.

Taylor also confirmed that the suspect barricaded himself inside the home for a brief time, but surrendered without incident. PPD sent out the all-clear on Twitter about 20 minutes after the original warning.

The suspect’s name has not been released, and PPD said no one was hurt during the standoff.