LA JUNTA, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office has reported it has taken a suspect into custody in La Junta after he was connected to a shooting in Pueblo Thursday morning.

A reverse 911 call went out to people who live in the area of Elm Avenue and Canal Road in North La Junta, advising them to secure their homes while law enforcement searched for the suspect.

OCSO announced they’d made an arrest at about 9:45 a.m.

The suspect’s identity has not been released, nor have details of the shooting in Pueblo.

