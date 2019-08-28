Pueblo Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding attempted armed robbery suspect

PUEBLO, CO. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General store in Pueblo West Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General on 1024 N. Market Plaza at about noon of reports that a man wearing a red bandanna over his face came into the store, pulled out a knife and demanded the employee give him money. The employee did not give the man any money. The suspect then left the store.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20’s and was wearing a grey hoodie, grey gym shorts, running shoes and the red bandanna over his face. The suspect was seen leaving in a white single-cab truck with a white topper driving northbound on Purcell Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or to remain anonymous call, Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).