PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a security guard was shot on Sunday.

According to PPD, officers responded to the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound.

The security guard originally contacted the suspect because the suspect was a suspicious person on the property.

The suspect is described as Hispanic male, wearing a blue or purple hat, black t-shirt with either gold or white writing across the front, grey jeans and black shoes. The suspect was last seen running westbound

on Patty Lane.

The security guard did not suffer serious injuries and is in stable condition.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.