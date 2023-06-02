(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Soutern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

35-year-old John Salas is a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. This is the third time Salas has been featured on the Safe Streets Program. He has three warrants, and his total bond is $30,000.

Failure to Comply, which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Failure to Appear, which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

Contempt of Court which includes Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, Burglary 2-of Building, and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft

29-year-old Alexis Espinoza is described as a Hispanic female, 5’01” tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute – Scheduled 1 / 2 and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute- Scheduled 3/4.

If anyone has any information on their whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police Department. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.