(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals who have been featured in their Criminal Round-Up multiple times.

60-year-old Chris Thomas is a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing 187 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no-bond warrant for Kidnapping I- Seize/Carry Victim with Injury.

41-year-old John Cruz is a Hispanic man, 5’06” tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Cruz has four warrants for Failure to Appear which include:

Traffic Offense – Vehicular Eluding x2

Public Order Crimes

Controlled Substance – Special Offense – Deadly Weapon

Controlled Substance – Conspire – Fentanyl

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Schedule I, II, III, IV, V

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Criminal Mischief – $1,000-$2,000

Reckless Driving

Crimes Against Person

Reckless Endangerment

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Cruz’s total bond amount is $67,500 dollars.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these men you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. To remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.