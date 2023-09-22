Pueblo Safe Streets: Sept. 22

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals who were both featured in Safe Street Task Force in 2022 and have not been found.

26-year-old Danny Sisneros is a Hispanic Male, 5’08” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sisneros has three total warrants totaling $3,000.

No-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Failure to appear

Larceny – Theft $300-$750

53-year-old Ezequiel Andrade is a Hispanic male, 5’06” tall, 200 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. Andrade has a warrant for Failure to appear which includes Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture x3: Scheduled 1, Sheduled2, and Fentanyl. His bond is $300,000.

If you have any information on these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.