Pueblo Safe Streets Sept. 15

(PUEBLO) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is asking for your help locating two wanted street criminals.

42-year-old Marcos Baca is 5′ 08″ tall, weighs 225 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. Baca has two warrants for Failure to Appear and has a $8,000 total bond.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

One warrant includes Dangerous Drug Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and a second warrant for Driving under the Influence, No Insurance-Driver, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident-Unattended Vehicle, and Driving Under Restraint.

22-year-old Dominic Velazquez is 5’08” tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

He has a no-bond warrant for Kidnap Adult to Sexually assault including Kidnapping- Sex Offense and/or Robbery, Burglary, Assault, Menace, Sex Assault-Victim Helpless.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call the Pueblo Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.