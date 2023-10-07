(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

32-year-old Cesar Castillo is a white man, 5’07” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has three warrants with a total bond of $21,500.

Failure to Appear for Burglary 2 Theft from a Retailer

Contempt of Court

Failure to Comply Burglary 2 Theft from a Retailer

26-year-old Mercedes Bennet is a white woman, 5’05” tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She has two warrants for Failure to Appear, including Dangerous Drugs – Possession of a Controlled Substance Scheduled I, II, III, IV, V, and Fraud Insufficient Funds Check. Her total bond amount is $20,000.

If anyone has any information on these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.