(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets task force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

39-year-old Ryan May has been featured twice before in the Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-up. He is a white man, 5’09” tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. May has two warrants for Failure to Appear- Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute. His total bound is $53,000.

Courtesy: Ryan May

Courtesy: Eric Rosales

41-year-old Eric Rosales is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06” tall, 150 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. Rosales has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation including Forgery, Theft, and Criminal Possession.

If anyone has information on these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. To remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 532-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.