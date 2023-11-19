Pueblo Safe Streets: Nov. 17

(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Amery Avila is a 32-year-old Hispanic woman, 5’02” tall, 138 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Avila has a no-bond warrant for Larceny-Theft.

George Boon is a 44-year-old White man, 6’02” tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Boon has two warrants totaling $3,500.

Failure to Appear Traffic Offense – No Insurance, careless driving, Failure to Report Accident -call Police

Failure to Appear Trespass-1 Auto with Intent to Commit Crime, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Theft.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.