Anthony Hunt, 34, is suspected of robbing a Security Service Federal Credit Union in Pueblo on August 7. / Photos courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man who is accused of robbing a Pueblo credit union has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened just before 5 p.m. August 7 at Security Service Federal Credit Union on Vinewood Lane.

Police identified the suspect as Anthony Hunt, 34. Police said Hunt has been arrested in Oklahoma. Police said he is also a suspect in other robberies.