Pueblo police still searching for wanted criminals from 2019

The Pueblo Police Department is searching for Daniel Crookham and Anthony Sanchez

PUEBLO, Colo. —The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate the two remaining, wanted Safe Street criminals from 2019.

Crookham and Sanchez are wanted on a variety of charges

Daniel Crookham, 35, is described as a Hispanic male, 6’02”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Crookham has eight warrants. He has six no bond warrants for Failure to Appear, one no bond warrant for Assault and a warrant for Identity Theft.

These warrants include the following charges: Habitual Criminal x2, Dangerous Drugs, Assault, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender x2, Felony Menacing with a Deadly Weapon x4, Violent Crime-Used Weapon x2, Harassment x2, Robbery, Theft, Criminal Mischief and Traffic Offenses. His total bond amount is $22,000.

Anthony Sanchez, 42, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sanchez has two warrants for Identity Theft which include the following charges: Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, ID Theft – Use to Obtain x2, Forgery – Check/Commercial Instrument, Financial Transaction Dev/Unauthorized Use and Theft. His total bond amount is $30,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the

Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.