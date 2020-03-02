Live Now
Police shoot, kill carjacking suspect on Highway 50 in Pueblo

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Highway 50 is closed in both directions between Club Manor Drive and North Elizabeth Street due to a shooting investigation. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — Officers shot and killed a carjacking suspect on Highway 50 in Pueblo Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the carjacking happened around 10 p.m. at a convenience store off Highway 50. The suspect, who was armed, sped away. He crashed the car, then tried to escape in other cars before officers shot and killed him, according to police.

No officers were hurt.

Highway 50 remains closed from Club Manor Drive to North Elizabeth Street for the investigation.

