Pueblo Police seeking information on a Halloween murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police detectives are seeking information for a deadly Halloween shooting.

On October 31 in the 2100 block of E. 9th St. 47-year-old, Joseph Michael Estrada died of an apparent gunshot wound on scene.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.