(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking information on an active murder investigation from February of 2022.

According to PPD, 33-year-old Lawrence Trujillo was found dead inside his home in the 2600 block of Court Street on the city’s north side just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2022.

Trujillo died of apparent gunshot wounds, PPD said.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The investigation into Trujillo’s death is active and ongoing, PPD said. If anyone in the community has information on Trujillo’s death, you are asked to contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.