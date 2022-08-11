COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help with information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk

On Wednesday, August 10 at approximately 10 p.m. PPD was called to the area of 116 Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Pueblo Riverwalk on a report of shots fired.

Officers contacted a witness who said they saw 15 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 18 years old walking and arguing under one of the bridges on the riverwalk. The arguing then became a physical fight, three of the teens then ran off and the others followed. The witness then heard shots fired, then saw a maroon sedan fleeing the scene going north on Main Street.

A second witness told officers that he saw 13 Hispanic teenagers run past his vehicle which was parked on Alan Hamel Ave. Some of the teens ran into a white sedan while others ran toward two other vehicles parked nearby. The witness said they heard about 30 gunshots fired between the cars. The white sedan fled northbound on Main Street with the other cars following.

Pueblo Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.