Pueblo police seek public’s help to identify Jan. 15 shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person involved in the shooting on Saturday, Jan. 15, in the parking lot of Classic Q’s Bar.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this individual, please contact Detective Mathews at 719-240-1613. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.



If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.