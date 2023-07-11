(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help looking for a man suspected in a homicide that occurred northwest of Downtown Pueblo on Sunday, June 11.

According to PPD, officers originally responded to the area of West 11th Street and Francisco Street just after 6:30 p.m. on June 11 on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

PPD sent an update on July 11 and asked the public for help locating 33-year-old Edgar Earl Darden, who is wanted in connection to the homicide. A warrant for First Degree Murder has been issued.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said Darden should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach, and call 911 immediately.