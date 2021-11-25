Pueblo police searching for suspect vehicle following Thanksgiving homicide

UPDATE: Pueblo Police Department is currently on the look out for the following vehicle.

This is the possible suspect vehicle involved in the homicide on N. Portland Ave. this morning. It appears to be a black Tahoe with a faded front drivers side quarter panel. Please contact Pueblo police if you have any information on this vehicle or occupants. pic.twitter.com/C68CDGzCK9 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) November 26, 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person is dead and police are investigating following a shooting that happened Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), police responded to N. Portland Avenue, which is near Sandoval’s Tree Services, around 6:50 Thursday morning for a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

A man is dead after police believe he was shot on N. Portland Avenue

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries; he later died at the hospital.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications. The case remains active and ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. To

remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.