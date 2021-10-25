Pueblo Police searching for shooting suspects

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 23, around 8:47 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a report of a shooting between two vehicles on W. Northern Avenue and Lake Avenue.



One of the vehicles involved were located with several bullet impacts made to it.

The victim indicated he had been shot at by people in a 4-door sedan, and he said that he believed that the incident occurred because of an earlier road rage incident with the same vehicle.



Neither the victim nor witnesses were able to provide a definitive description of the suspect vehicle.



If you have information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936 or Pueblo

police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP

(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.



If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony

arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.