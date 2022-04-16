PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are searching for a person of interest in an overnight homicide.

On Friday at approximately 6:56 p.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 600 block of E. 3rd St. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene who appeared to be shot.

600 block of E. 3rd St.

Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations unit are investigating this death. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

Pueblo police are looking for Jessica Ann Apodaca, 32, as a person of interest in this homicide. She

is described as a Hispanic female, with brown hair and eyes, 5’1”, 135 lbs. Apodaca has a warrant for parole

violation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), is the sixth homicide in the City of Pueblo for 2022.