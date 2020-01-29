Pueblo Police searching for car thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Tuesday, around 7:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Gamble Lane on a report of a stolen car.

According to police, the car was left running unattended with the keys in the ignition when stolen by the suspects. Shortly after, the car was located and recovered at 1901 Constitution by the owners. The owner told police about the brief confrontation with the suspect who brandished a handgun.

Officers said the man was wearing a gray hoody then left in a red early 2000 L Series model Saturn Sedan seen in the photo. The car appears to have a spare tire on the rear driver side. Two other men believed to be involved with the theft also left on bicycles prior to officers arriving.

While on scene officers also located another stolen car out of Colorado Springs.

The investigation is on-going and remains active. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the car immediately call 911 in reference to Case Number 20-001823 and do not approach the stolen car.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.