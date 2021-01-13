Pueblo Police searches for 28-year-old man wanted for attempted murder

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are searching for a man who faces attempted 1st-degree murder charges connected to a shooting death in November.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Jason Martinez.

On November 15, 2020 at around 10:48 p.m. officers were called to the 2100 block of East 14th Street on reports of a shooting. Officers located a victim who had been shot multiple times.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’4”, thin build. Martinez has a weapons history and should be considered armed and dangerous. He has a new tattoo on over his right eyebrow, “UNLV”. Martinez is believed to be somewhere in Southern Colorado, possibly with his girlfriend, 21-year-old, Marissa Marie Valdez.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Valdez is described a Hispanic female, 5’6”, 130 lbs., brown hair and eyes. Valdez also has a felony warrant for Identity Theft.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Medina at (719)320-6006 or jmedina@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.