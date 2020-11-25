Pueblo Police search for shooting suspect Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Palmer Ave. on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

Police said a man had been shot in the leg by the suspect. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle the victim was using. Police were unable to confirm who actually owns the vehicle to provide identifying information on the vehicle that was taken.

The suspect is described as a short Hispanic man, thin build, wearing all black. The vehicle is

described as a Honda, possibly a Civic, with a gold spoiler and a loud muffler. The victim sustained

serious bodily injury but is expected to survive.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact officer Venegas at (719) 553-3316. To

remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you

could be eligible for a cash reward.