Pueblo Police search for Domino’s Pizza robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza.

Officers were called Wednesday just after noon to 200 W. 29th Street.

Police said officers threatened the employees with a handgun and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money. While leaving the parking lot, the suspect fired the handgun toward the employees. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as being white or Hispanic, medium build, wearing a distinctive hoody that

is black on the upper arms, shoulders and hood, with an orange color on the rest of the hoody, black

pants and black shoes, possibly Nike brand.

The suspects car is a white Toyota Tundra. During the robbery, the Tundra had a Colorado plate

SQJ253, which is a stolen plate out of Arapahoe County.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Detectives would like to talk to anyone with additional information on the suspect or suspects car. Please contact Detective Gustin at (719) 240-1341 with any information on this crime. To remain

anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you

could be eligible for a cash reward.