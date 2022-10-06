(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance identifying two thieves who stole a victim’s wallet and used her credit card for thousands of dollars in purchases.

According to a Twitter post by PPD, on Monday, Sept. 26, a customer was shopping at Sam’s Club when she had her wallet stolen. The suspects then used her credit card to make purchases at the Northside Walmart and Best Buy locations, to the amount of over $4,000.

PPD released security footage of the suspects, and asked anyone who recognizes the two suspects.

Courtesy: PPD

Courtesy: PPD

Courtesy: PPD

Courtesy: PPD

If you recognize these people, call Detective Jeff Maize at 719-553-3281.