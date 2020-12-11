Pueblo Police needs help locating truck involved in a hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are asking for help in locating a truck involved in a hit-and-run involving a bicycle in a crosswalk in November.

According to Pueblo Police, on November 29, around 5:40 p.m., a man riding a bicycle was hit by a late 1950s to early 1960s pickup at W. 18th St. and Hooper Ave. in the crosswalk. The pickup was being driven by a man heading westbound and left the accident scene. The bicycle rider sustained serious injuries.









The pickup is dark in color, lowered, and has a double set of round headlights. The pickup has shiny silver/chrome rims, and the rear of the tailgate section has a set of custom horizontally-mounted taillights as seen in the bottom two pictures. The pickup looks like it is being worked on, per a witness. The three black and white photographs are the actual pickup involved.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the owner of this vehicle, you are encouraged

to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.