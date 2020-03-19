Pueblo Police need help identifying bank robbery suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police were called to a Wells Fargo bank in Pueblo for a reported bank robbery Thursday morning.

According to officers, the two suspects wearing masks, dressed in dark clothing robbed the bank off Hart Road around 9:45 a.m. They took an undisclosed amount of money. No weapons were seen during the robbery.

Suspect #1 is described as wearing sunglasses, a red mask, a black shirt with white lettering that reads “Calvin Klein”, gray gloves, and black pants with a Nike “swish” on the left leg.

Suspect #2 is described as wearing a light black or gray shirt, black gloves, and a black backpack.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Fillmore (719) 320-6044 or Pueblo Police Department (719) 553-2502.

To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.