Pueblo Police need help identifying an armed robbery suspect

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are working to identify the unknown woman in an armed robbery investigation. Pueblo Police are asking people to watch the video and see if they can identify the woman.

Officers said the man in the video has been identified and arrested on armed robbery charges.

If anyone has any information about this investigation you are encouraged to contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006.  

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local