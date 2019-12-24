Pueblo Police need help identifying an armed robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are working to identify the unknown woman in an armed robbery investigation. Pueblo Police are asking people to watch the video and see if they can identify the woman.

Officers said the man in the video has been identified and arrested on armed robbery charges.

If anyone has any information about this investigation you are encouraged to contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.