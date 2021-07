PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery at a Subway on the southside of Pueblo.

Pueblo Police are asking for the publics’ help in identifying the man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the male’s identity is asked to call Detective J. Medina 719-320-6006 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers (719) 542-7867. pic.twitter.com/gdpKEq9j2B — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) July 6, 2021

