(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Three suspects have been arrested and hundreds of counterfeit bills have been seized, after police were alerted to large amounts of counterfeit money being used in Pueblo at different locations.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Friday, Nov. 3, an investigation began after a Community Service officer became aware of the counterfeit money being used in the city. Crimes Against Property Detectives with help from D.I.C.E. officers and the United States Secret Service identified four suspects.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

On Friday, Nov. 10, detectives were able to find three of the suspects; 38-year-old Christopher Tate, 27-year-old Terrance McCoy, and 28-year-old Maurice McCoy. All three were arrested without incident and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.

A fourth suspect has been identified and charges are pending, according to PPD.