PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people in Pueblo were caught Monday, March 7, with “a large quantity and methamphetamine and firearms,” according to police there. Two of those firearms were stolen.

42-year-old Juan Margarito Aragon and 41-year-old Laura Jaramillo were both arrested.

Pueblo police say Aragon is a convicted felon and should not have been in possession of any weapons.

He was arrested for POWPO (Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender), Possession of

Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribution, and Special Offender.



Jaramillo was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Distribute, and

Special Offender.