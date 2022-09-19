PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance locating a wanted fugitive on the run from domestic violence charges.

42-year-old Timothy Pate is wanted on charges of felony escape, felony domestic violence, and 2 misdemeanor domestic violence warrants.

If you have information on Pate’s whereabouts or other information pertinent to the search, you are asked to call Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.