(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for information about a homicide that happened on Wednesday, June 28.

According to PPD, on Wednesday at the Val U Stay located at 2001 North Hudson Avenue off Highway 50, the homicide of Russell Kuklies occurred. Police shared a surveillance photo of the possible suspects and are asking anyone who has information to contact them.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If you have information contact PPD at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Jeff Shay at (719) 553-2445. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.