PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of a driver who left the scene of a deadly car crash.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1st, Pueblo Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway 47. When officers arrived, they found a blue Jeep with heavy rear end damage and a male party who had been ejected from the vehicle. As officers were investigating, Colorado State Patrol found a Chevy Avalanche with heavy front damage on Troy Avenue that was abandoned.

The driver of the Jeep, 76-year-old David Vogel, was transported to a local area hospital where he died. The alleged driver of the Chevy Avalanche was later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Alvarado Chavira.

Following an investigation by the Pueblo Police Department Traffic Division, an arrest warrant was issued for Chavira on multiple charges including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, false reporting to authorities, reckless driving, and driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender.

If anyone has any information on Chavira’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. You can also anonymously report information to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.