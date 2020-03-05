Pueblo police looking for stabbing suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who stabbed another person near a homeless camp in Pueblo Wednesday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Dillon Drive and Eagleridge Boulevard. The victim sustained a wound to the left leg and a severe cut on the left wrist.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s with red hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing green coveralls. He is possibly named John.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Torres at 719-320-6037, or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).