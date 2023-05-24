(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying people involved in the theft and damage of sprinkler valves worth several thousand dollars.

PPD tweeted about the thefts just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, may 24, and said there had been several instances of the thefts occurring at public parks. The thieves also caused damage to the protective metal cages that are intended to prevent access to the valves.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD also shared a video of someone stealing the backflow valve, causing water to gush from the ground into the park:

PPD asked anyone with information on the suspects involved to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502.