(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help looking for a non-custodial mother who did not return her daughter to the child’s legal guardian.

PPD posted on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and said officers originally responded just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 to a report of a missing person.

The custodial guardian of 7-year-old Racheal Bastian had allowed Rachael’s biological mother, 39-year-old Casandra Bastian, to have visitation with Rachael, but Casandra did not return Rachael to her legal guardian.

PPD said an Amber Alert could not be issued for Rachael due to “strict reporting requirements” of the Amber Alert process, and because Rachael was not deemed to be in any imminent danger of injury. However, PPD would like the community to be on the lookout for Casandra, Rachael, and the car they may be traveling in.

Casandra was last seen on Sunday with Rachael in a red Ford Explorer with Texas license plate S63-XSJ, which PPD said is a fake plate.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Ford Explorer driven by Casandra Bastian, courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Ford Explorer driven by Casandra Bastian, courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Casandra on Second Degree Kidnapping charges. If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Alex Hovet at (719) 553-3329.

To remain anonymous, you can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.