(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds just before 1:30 p.m. on New Years Day.

According to PPD, officers responded to a reported shooting around 1:26 p.m. on Jan. 1 near the intersection of Berwind Avenue and East Northern Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

PPD said the man was determined to be dead on scene. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene, and the death is being investigated as a homicide. PPD said one person has been detained for questioning.

No suspect has been identified in this shooting. If anyone was a witness or has information on this shooting, you are urged to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.