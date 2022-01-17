Pueblo police investigating Jan. 14 shooting

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Friday, Jan. 14, around 8:00 p.m., Pueblo Police responded to a report that a shooting had taken place at the Dollar General at 818 E. 4th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female gunshot victim deceased.



The suspect chased the victim from the parking lot into the store while he was shooting at her, appearing to have targeted the victim in a domestic-violence related incident.

The suspect later committed suicide in an unincorporated part of El Paso County.



Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’ Crimes Against Persons Section are investigating this

case as a homicide. The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office when appropriate notifications have been made.



If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at 719-320-6037 or Pueblo

police dispatch at 719-553-2502.

