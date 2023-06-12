(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a shooting in the evening hours of Sunday, June 11.

PPD said on Sunday at around 6:35 p.m. officers were called to the area of West 11th Street and Francisco Street about a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man dead on the scene. Detectives were called and are investigating. PPD says this is the ninth homicide in Pueblo for 2023, and the victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.