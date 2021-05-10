Pueblo police investigating homicide off Highway 50 bypass

Police investigate a homicide on the Highway 50 bypass in Pueblo Monday morning. / Still from video courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating a homicide off the Highway 50 bypass just west of Bonforte Boulevard in Pueblo Monday morning.

Police said they were originally called to the area to investigate a motorcycle crash, but it turned into a homicide investigation. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Highway 50 west of Bonforte Boulevard as the investigation continues.

Pueblo Police are currently investigating a Homicide. Please stay clear of Hwy 50 bypass (westbound) from Bonforte as the active investigation continues. Media stage at Wendy’s (Bonforte/Hwy50 Bypass). PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/5EIbQ3hd4L — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) May 10, 2021

