(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, near Lake Minnequa.

According to PPD, officers responded just after 3:15 a.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Wheatridge Drive, west of Lake Minnequa. When officers arrived, they found a man in a car parked on the street, and the man was suffering from serious injuries.

PPD said the victim was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

While the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim’s official cause and manner of death, the case is being investigated as a homicide. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. This is the 23rd homicide in Pueblo for 2023.

PPD asked anyone with information on this incident to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 553-3385. To remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.