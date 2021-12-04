Pueblo police investigating after man was stabbed Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department has opened an investigation after a man was stabbed Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 2700 block of Sitter Place, which is close to the Pueblo Housing Authority, around 6:07 a.m. When they got there, they found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and, at last report, remains in critical condition.

The case remains active and ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 320-6022. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward