Pueblo Police investigating a gang-related shooting at a bar

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are investigating a gang-related shooting on Saturday night at a bar.

On Saturday, just before midnight, Pueblo police officers were called to 1725 W. Pueblo Boulevard (Brass Saddle) regarding a shooting. Officers located two shooting victims on scene. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this crime, please contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP

(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.